Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer fixtures & results
THURSDAY APRIL 25
Southern Hotel Sligo Super League: Glenview Stars v MCR 7.00
U12: Group C Cup final: Strand Celtic v St John’s 6.45
FRIDAY APRIL 26
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manor Rangers v Carbury 7.00
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Arrow Harps v Cliffoney Celtic; Coolaney Utd v Tieragh 7.00
Sligo Super Cup 2019: DDSL v Sligo Leitrim 3.00 Showgrounds astro; Mayo v Donegal 3.30 Showgrounds grass; Leeds Utd v Glenavon 4.30 Showgrounds astro; Aberdeen v Derby County 5.00 Showgrounds grass
U13: Division 1: Carrick Town v Benbulben 7.30
SATURDAY APRIL 27
U12: Group B Shield semi finals: Coolaney United v Merville United 10.00; St John’s v Manor Rangers 11.30 (Cleveragh astro)
Girls U12 Shield: Calry Bohs v Merville United 6.00
U13: Division 1 Shield: Ballygawley Celtic v Dromore Villa; Ballymote Celtic v Strand Celtic (5.00)
U14: Group A Shield final: Ballisodare United v Gurteen / Manor 5.00
Girls U14 Shield: Boyle Celtic v Strand Green 4.00
Girls U16: Manor Rangers v Benbulben 11.00
Sligo Super Cup 2019: Sligo Leitrim v Leeds Utd grass 10.00; Derby County v Donegal astro 10.30; DDSL v Glenavon grass 11.30; Aberdeen v Mayo astro 12.00; Derby County v Mayo grass 2.30; Sligo Leitrim v Glenavon astro 3.00; DDSL v Leeds Utd grass 4.00; Aberdeen v Donegal astro 4.30 (All Showgrounds)
SUNDAY APRIL 28
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manor Rangers v Glenview Stars; Strand Celtic v Carbury; MCR v Aughanagh Celtic (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Benbulben v Chaffpool Utd; Riverstown Masters v Coolaney Utd; Cartron Utd v Arrow Harps (11.00)
Girls U12 Blitz: Donegal v Sligo Leitrim 12.00Longford v Sligo Leitrim 1.05; Mid Western v Sligo Leitrim 4.20 (Longford);
Sligo Super Cup 2019: All at the Showgrounds Sligo
MONDAY APRIL 29
U12: Group A Shield final: Ballymote /Manor v Ballisodare/Strand 6.45; Group B Cup final: Gurteen Celtic v Calry Bohs 6.45
Girls U12 Shield: St John’s v TBC 7.30
TUESDAY APRIL 30
Girls U12 Cup semi finals: Manor Rangers v Ballisodare United; Arrow Harps v Yeats United (6.45)
Girls U12 Shield: Ballymote Celtic v Benbulben 6.45
U13: Division 1: Merville United v Manor Rangers 6.45
WEDNESDAY MAY 1
U15: Group A: Merville United v Strand Celtic; Carrick Town v Ballisodare United (6.45)
THURSDAY MAY 2
U13: Division 1: Merville United v Real Tubber
Girls U14 Cup semi finals: Arrow Harps v Yeats United; Real Tubber v Manor Rangers (6.45)
FRIDAY MAY 3
U14: Division 1 Cup final: Kilglass/Inishcrone v Strand Celtic 6.45
U16: Group A Cup final: Manor Rangers v Valley /Merville 6.45
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Carbury 1-1 MCR; Merville Utd 6-1; Ballisodare Utd 3-1 MCR; Carbury 3-0 Aughanagh Celtic
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Tieragh 4-3 Arrow Harps; Real Tubber 0-3 Riverstown Masters; Cartron Utd 3-0 Gurteen Celtic; Tieragh 0-4 Cliffoney Celtic; Coolaney Utd 3-0 Real Tubber; Chaffpool Utd 1-4 St John's
U12: Group A Cup semi finals: Boyle Celtic 6-0 Carrick Town; Arrow Harps 3-0 Merville United; Group A Shield: Strand Celtic 3-1 Benbulben; Real Tubber 0-1 Manor Rangers; Group B Cup semi final: Kilglass/Inishcrone 0-1 Calry Bohs; Group B Shield: Ballisodare United 0-2 Manor Rangers; Carrick Town 1-2 Merville United; Group C Shield semi final: Gurteen Celtic 0-1 Boyle Celtic
Girls U12: Real Tubber 4-4 Calry Bohs; Yeats United 3-5 Ballisodare United; Ballymote Celtic 4-6 St Johns
U13: Division 1: Coolaney United 4-0 Dromore Villa; Benbulben 3-2 Ballisodare United
U14: Group A: Real Tubber 3-0 Gurteen Celtic; Manor Rangers 0-3 Merville United; Division 1 Cup semi final: Carrick Town 4-5 Kilglass/Inishcrone; Division 1 Shield semi finals: Yeats United 7-1 Benbulben; Merville United 4-3 Ballygawley Celtic
Girls U14: Strand White 2-2 Carrick Town; Gurteen Celtic 5-3 Strand Green; Benbulben 1-2 Yeats United; Real Tubber 3-0 Yeats United; Carrick Town 2-1 Manor Rangers
U16: Group A: Manor Rangers 3-0 Ballisodare United
Girls U16: Calry Bohs 5-1 Ballymote Celtic; Real Tubber 3-0 Ballisodare United; Manor Rangers 3-3 Real Tubber
Girls U18 final: Yeats United 4-1 Calry Bohs
