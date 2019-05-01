Manorhamilton student Hannah McGuinness competes in Junior Debating final

The national final of the Junior Debating National Mace was hosted recently by Coláiste na hInse, Bettystown, Co Meath.

This is the largest debating competition in Ireland at any level.

The grand final, comprising the top 80 from the original 500 speakers, was chaired by Mairead McGuinness MEP for Leitrim and first vice-president of the European Parliament.

Hannah Smith, from St Clare's Comprehensive, Manorhamilton, reached the final and is pictured above with Mairéad McGuinness.

Read Also: Funding available for local projects as details of Town and Village Renewal Scheme announced