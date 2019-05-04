Volunteers wanted for Sunflower Hospice Day

This year’s Hospice Sunflower Days, one of Ireland’s longest established charity fundraisers, is taking place on Friday, 7th June and Saturday 8th June 2019 and Hospice and Specialist Palliative Homecare Services Nationally are calling on you to volunteer to sell sunflower merchandise over the course of the two days. This year marks the 29th year of the campaign and again every euro raised locally, stays locally!



Hospice Sunflower Days aims to raise much needed funds for hospices and specialist palliative home care services across the country enabling them to continue to provide person centred, holistic and loving care to patients and their loved ones free of charge. Funds raised through the campaign will be used to directly support hospices and home care services allowing them to purchase new equipment, support frontline posts, upgrade current facilities and continue to provide their vital service.

Hospice care and home care is about helping people of all ages to live well with an illness which is life-limiting and supporting them to achieve the best quality of life possible as well as providing support for their relatives and loved ones. Care is provided in either specialist in-patient units or in people’s own homes through specialist palliative trained home care nurses.



Speaking about the campaign, Mary Kennedy, Hospice Sunflower Days Ambassador and RTE Broadcaster, “The Hospice Sunflower Days help to raise vital funds to ensure hospice and palliative care services are available to patients and their families throughout the country. Volunteers, or our ‘Hospice Heroes’ as we call them, play a crucial role in helping to raise funds nationwide. Hospice and Specialist Palliative Homecare Services Nationally are calling on you to volunteer a few hours of your time over the course of the two days to ensure that these palliative services can continue to be provided to those in need and remember every euro raised locally, stays locally!”



If you would like to volunteer, please contact your local hospice or specialist palliative home care service today. Full details of the hospice or palliative home care service in your local area can be found on the website, www.sunflowerdays.ie