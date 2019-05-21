Manor Summit 2019 deemed a great success

The Manorhamilton Town Team were delighted with the number of local people that attended the Manor Summit on Thursday last, May 16 at the Beepark Resource Centre.

The Town Team is a partnership of various groups in Manorhamilton, from sport, community, tidy towns to local business people as well as staff of Leitrim County Council.

The evening kicked off with some positive stories about initiatives over the last few years, including the Heritage Trail led by Tidy Towns, Event Lighting, the Sean Mac Diarmada Summer School initiative and the Community Sports facility. Local businesses were showcased with MCI celebrating 40 years in business and employing 200+ staff, Merenda 100 years trading across four generations and Lock Up Alarms 30 years in business.

Caitriona Bergin gave an overview of Manorhamilton Castle a community owned project and how the Castle cafe has been transformed in the last couple of years as well as showcasing some marketing material developed including the Five Glens brochure and infographic boards and some stunning videoes produced that showcase the breathtaking scenery across North Leitrim.

Shane Kerrigan gave an insight into the process of taking the W8 project through from inception to the showcase project it is today, significant private investment, time and energy have gone into W8 which now boasts 80 bed spaces through the accommodation aswell as the restaurant and cafe onsite, with planned retail and office space also. It is an investment in the future development of Manorhamilton and can offer great space for visitors to base themselves while visiting the North Leitrim area.

The evening then moved to workshop sessions where those in attendance worked in groups to identify possible new projects for a further phase of development for Manorhamilton and surrounding areas into the future.

Areas like tourism, heritage, sport, community, recreation, planning, development, job creation and social enterprise were all touched on in the workshops.

The feedback from the sessions was very positive with some interesting ideas coming forward, the work from the Summit will now form a phase 2 action plan for the area which will be driven forward by the people, businesses and communities of Manorhamilton and surrounding areas.

Lar Power, Chief Executive of Leitrim County Council said that significant outcomes have been achieved to date and we now have an opportunity to build on these actions and develop Manorhamilton and the surrounding areas into the future.