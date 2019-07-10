Manorhamilton students visit Royal College of Surgeons, Dublin in January 1994

Over four hundred young people aged 15 to 18 years from schools throughout Ireland attended an open day at the Royal College of Surgeons, Dublin in January 1994.

This was the 11th year in which the RCSI had hosted the Open Day for young people where they could find out what it takes to become a doctor.

Leitrim students, Fionnuala Farrell (left) and Dymphna McManus (right) from St Clare's Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton are pictured here examining x-rays from the RCSI Radiology Department.

