Leitrim County Council approves extension to Rossinver Graveyard
Councillors voted to approve the proposal at the recent July meeting in Aras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon.
Leitrim County Council has approved the construction of an extension to the north end of the existing Rossinver graveyard in North Leitrim.
The extension include the provision of 145 new grave plots with access paths and all associated site works.
The development is being carried out in partnership with Rossinver Graveyard Committee.
