Over 21,000 people visited Parke's Castle last year

Figures released by the Office of Public Works have revealed how many visitors each of the OPW's sites had during 2018.

The figures reveal Parke's Castle in Fivemilebourne was visited 21,392 times in 2018; Boyle Abbey had 6,799 visitors; Carrowmore had 46,766 visitors and Sligo Abbey was visited 22,573 times.

The figures were welcomed by Minister of State Kevin 'Boxer' Moran who said: “I am delighted to see that over 160,000 people have visited OPW Heritage Sites availing of the two initiatives (Under 12’s Go Free & Free admission for Disabled Visitors and their Carers), implemented by my office.”

The most popular ticketed OPW location was Dublin Castle with 431,340 visitors.

The most popular free OPW location was Kilkenny Castle & Parklands with 799,032 visitors.

