Pop up charity shop for Manorhamilton 24/7 Carers

The Manorhamilton 24/7 Carers Support group will berunning g a pop up charity shop to raise funds for the group this month.



The show will appear in the gallery of the Leitrim Sculpture Centre and will open Wednesday, July 24 from 1 - 8.30pm, Thursday, 25 July 1 - 8pm, Friday, 26 July 1 - 8pm, Saturday, 27 1 - 8pm and Sunday 28 July 1.30 - 6pm.



The group will be selling clothes, bric a brac, books etc which have all been donated.

The money raised will be for the 24/7 Family Carers Support group funds.

The group have one fundraiser a year and the proceeds go towards funding different activities for the group to attend as a way of escaping from the confines of a 24/7 carers role.



The group last year used its funds to commission a research project which looked at the difficulties faced performing the role of a carer in rural North Leitrim.

The research was published at the end of last year and was launched by Marian Harkin MEP.

All support welcomed.

Also read: Frank Feighan selected to run on FG election ticket