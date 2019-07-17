Bus places available for one day retreat to Lough Derg

A bus from Manorhamilton will travel to a One Day Retreat at St. Patrick’s Purgatory, Lough Derg that will take place on Saturday, August 17.

The bus will depart from the St. Clare’s Church car park at 8.15am. All who wish to travel on the bus to Lough Derg is reminded that the last day to book a seat on the bus and a place on the Retreat is Saturday, August 10.

The cost of the One Day Retreat in Lough Derg is €45 per person and bus fare is extra; while a full payment is required at the time of booking from each person. To book the One Day Retreat in Lough Derg and the bus travel, please phone 071-9855114 or 086-3324470.

