Public improvement works planned for Manorhamilton

A detailed proposal outlining major improvement works for Manorhamilton is currently available on Leitrim County Council's website.

Proposed works include plans to increase pedestrian areas, provide more public parking in the town centre, improve pedestrian access and safety at crossings and to also enhance the appearance of the town's main centre and business park.

A 29 page report outlining the proposed works has been prepared by Sheridan Woods Architects and Urban Planners on behalf of Leitrim County Council to support the Part 8 Application for Permission for the works.

The report follows on from work carried out as part of the Manorhamilton Public Realm Improvement Scheme which was prepared in September 2018.

There are four main focus areas for the works. At the Old Church Road/The Big Brae the plan proposes the realignment of the existing road to increase the pedestrian area between the junction with Commons Lane to the South and the Main Street to the North. This will also allow for the creation of a space at the front of the existing graveyard, which is a protected structure.

Along the Sligo Road/Sráid Sheáin Mhic Dhiarmada it is proposed to re-configure the rear garden of the former priest's house to provide an additional 25 car parking spaces. The plan also provides access for vehicles to this space from the Sligo Road with an exit provided onto Sráid Sheáin Mhic Dhiarmada.

Along the Main Street area of Manorhamilton the plan is to improve conditions for pedestrians crossing at junctions and enhance the quality of the Market Square.

Finally the plan also proposes improvements in access to the business park including works to improve it visually and to also improve pedestrian movement within the site.

Further details including detailed site plans and visuals have been included in the proposal which can be viewed online here.

-Public-Realm/ and also in the Council offices in Manorhamilton and Carrick-on-Shannon.

The members of the Manorhamilton Municipal District are meeting on August 6 to consider the Part 8 Proposal for the Manorhamilton Public Realm works. If the project is approved on this date then an application will be made under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund 2019 for funding for the works.

Hard copies of the plan are also available in the area office in Manorhamilton.