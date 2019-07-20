Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, July 21, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Daniel John Bohan, Shannon View, Rossy, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



Unexpectedly, whilst in the U.K. Youngest son of Michael and Judith, brother to Emma and Michael. Sadly missed by all. Prayers to be said on Sunday 21st July at 11.30 am. Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Drumcong.

Daniel Gill, Foxborough, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Daniel Gill, Foxborough, Drumsna, died suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his heart broken parents Brian and Paula, sisters Shauna and Aideen, brother James, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Annaduff Cemetery. House private on Sunday please.

Peggy (Margaret) Dunleavy, Haan, Germany and Cartron, Drumlish, Longford

Peggy (Margaret) Dunleavy died on 11/07/2019 in Haan, Germany. Predeceased by her husband Frank, parents James Patrick and Mary. Peggy will be sadly missed, by her brother Sean, sisters Mary Mullervy and Alice Hanifin, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many dear friends here in Ireland and Germany. Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, on Sunday, 21st, at 11am followed with burial in the New Cemetery, Drumlish.

John Flanagan, Haggardstown, Louth / Leitrim



John Cormac Flanagan, Chapel Road, Haggardstown, and Flanagan’s Petrol Station, Dublin Road, Dundalk and formerly of Garadice, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully surrounded by his family in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 19th July 2019. John, much loved husband of Betty (née Dorian), dear father of Linda and Pat, and loving grandad of Aobhín. Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, granddaughter, son in law Alan Dermody, daughter in law Aine, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home from 2pm until 8pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning at 10.45 to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.