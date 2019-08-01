Chloe Melissa McGovern wins Manorhamilton International Wild Rose contest

What everyone had been waiting for a long time was revealed in a packed Bee Park Community Centre on Thursday, July 25 when it was announced that the Leitrim Rose, Chloe Melissa McGovern was the popular winner of the highly successful 2019 Manorhamilton International Wild Rose contest.

The popular announcement came at the end of a very entertaining Wild Rose Festival concert.

Concert compere, Seamus O’Rourke spoke with all ten Wild Rose entrants – Caroline Gallagher, Donegal, Marian Sheridan, Dromahair, Teresa Gilligan, Dublin, Sonia Norris, Fermanagh, Ciara McKinney, Galway, Chloe McGovern, Leitrim, Bronagh McCauley, London, Jennifer Robinson, Manorhamilton, Soraya Ricalde, Madrid and Niamh Harney, Sligo.

All ten contestants acquitted themselves with distinction in their responses, as well as in their party piece performances.

The revived Wild Rose Festival was undoubtedly a major triumph for its organisers – Chairperson Tommy Flynn, Secretary Danny Feely, Joint Treasurers Breege Golden and Eileen Harte, Committee – Martha Morris, Al Morris, Finbar Twomey, Treasa Nealon, Cormac O’Mahony and Oisin McDonald.

Following the selection of the Wild Rose, the Manorhamilton Country Jamboree expressed “congratulations to Chloe Melissa McGovern who was crowned as the Wild Rose of the Manorhamilton International Wild Rose Festival 2019.

“Well done to all the girls in participating in the festival over the week and representing their areas so brilliantly. It was great to see such fun and excitement and community spirit over the last few days.”