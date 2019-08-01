Glencar Manorhamilton GAA Story (1903-2018) to be launched this Saturday, August 3

The Glencar Manorhamilton GAA Club has been in existence for a half century now and to mark this milestone in the Club’s life a history book has been compiled over the past five years.

Entitled “The Glencar Manorhamilton GAA Story (Killasnett Cloonclare Parishes 1903 to 2018),” the Club history book will be launched in the Glens Centre on this Saturday night, August 3 at 7pm by former Connacht GAA Council President, Tommy Moran.

While the Glencar Manorhamilton GAA Club has been fifty years in existence the new history book will detail events associated with the local and North Leitrim GAA scene going back 115 years to 1903.

Book Committee Chairman, Thady McTernan says the new book “is a history of the GAA from 1903 to 2018 covering football, hurling, handball, camogie, and Scór, and ladies football in the Glencar, Manorhamilton, Lurganboy and Mullies areas, which is the catchment’s area of the current Glencar Manorhamilton Club.

“Adult, underage, school and post primary competitions over the years are all featured. There is also a section on the Exiles who played football in New York and England.

“The book chronicles the successes and disappointments of the GAA in the area over the years and the many people who were part of these journeys. It also has the story on the firing of shots after a hurling game in Manorhamilton (in 1917) and on British soldiers surrounding a pitch in Kiltyclogher before a football game.

“The research for the book found that hurling was the first Gaelic sport played in the area when a team called Manorhamilton Shamrocks was formed in December 1903.

“From the mid to late 1930s and the 1950s there was a very good hurling team in Manorhamilton. Hurling petered out after this and it was the early 2000s before hurling was re-established and has gone from strength to strength since.

“It was the Manorhamilton Shamrocks Hurling Club that proposed the forming of a Gaelic football club. At a meeting on the last Sunday of May 1905, the O’Rourke’s Gaelic Football Club was formed.

“There are no records of games under this name. The first reported Gaelic football game was played under the Shamrock Club name in January 1908 against Ballintogher in the Bee Park.

“The Seán MacDermott’s Gaelic Football Club in Manorhamilton was officially set up under the auspices of the GAA at a meeting held on April 20, 1932 in MacGloin’s Hall. The Club was in existence until 1964 but didn’t affiliate a team that year.

“Glencar formed a Club in 1964 and competed in Leitrim at junior level for five years. On the December 28, 1968 at a meeting held in St. Clare’s (Old) National School, Manorhamilton agreement was reached between those present from the Glencar Club and the old Seán McDermott’s Club to amalgamate and form a new Club called St. Patrick’s, Glencar – Manorhamilton GAA Club.”

The book will be on sale at the launch on Saturday evening and at the official opening of the new Boggaun pitch. It will also be on sale in shops in the town.

Two former Glencar/Manorhamilton club stars, Micheál McKenna and John Rooney, will provide musical entertainment for all attending Saturday evening’s launch.