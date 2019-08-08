Proposed closure of North Leitrim bridge for works

Leitrim County Council is proposing the temporary closure of local road L8270 either side of the Killavoggy Bridge in order to facilitate structural works.

The bridge, known locally as the Iron Bridge, is located near Dromahair.

Earlier this year €200,000 was allocated for remedial works on the historic bridge.

The council is now looking at closing the bridge from Monday, September 9 through to Friday, November 8.

Alternative routes have been planned. Those travelling from Drumkeerin to Killavoggy will have to turn left off the R280 onto the L8281. Those travelling from Dromahair to Killavoggy must turn left off the R287 onto the L4260.

All diversions will be sign posted.

The council has said that anyone unhappy with the proposed closure may lodge an objection with the Director of Services for Economic Development, Planning and Infrastructural Services Leitrim County Council, Aras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on or before 4pm on Friday, August 16.