Manorhamilton Slimming World Members set to tackle 80km each this August

Slimmers from Manorhamilton are stepping out for charity this August.

In celebration of Slimming World’s 50th golden anniversary year, members are taking part in a brand-new fundraising campaign for 2019 – the Golden Body Magic Challenge.



The event invites members to complete 80kms over the month of August. Participants can choose to walk, run, swim or cycle to reach the total and the group aims to raise awareness of how activity can be beneficial for health and mental wellbeing.

As part of the Golden Body Magic Challenge, the members, who meet weekly at Beepark Community Centre, Manorhamilton will cover 2.8km a day, each day for 28 days.



The group will be taking part in aid of the Irish Cancer Society – and the Manorhamilton slimmer’s can’t wait to lace up their trainers.

Local Slimming World Consultant Maria Delaney is organising the fundraising challenge and says her members are filled with confidence and energy thanks to their weight losses.

“I’m so proud of my members who have set themselves the challenge of covering 80km this month. It’s such a special time in the Slimming World calendar with it being our 50th golden birthday year and to be sharing the celebrations by taking part in this huge new campaign feels so exciting.

“With our Body Magic activity programme, members learn that getting active doesn’t have to be joining the gym or running marathons. It’s walking the kids to school, doing the gardening, hitting the dancefloor - anything that raises the heart rate a little all counts.



“And any activity which boosts distance covered will help our members reach their 80km goal. It’s all about starting off gently and then building up until activity becomes a part of a daily routine that’s enjoyable too.

“I’m sure my members will inspire more people in Manorhamilton to get active and improve their health, while also helping to raise awareness of the link between obesity and cancer.”



For more info contact Maria on 0831387929 or pop in Wednesday at 5pm or 7pm at Beepark Community Centre, Manorhamilton.

