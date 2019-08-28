New Manorhamilton Heritage Trail launched in The Glens Centre

There was a packed house on Thursday night in the Glens Centre for the launch of the impressive new Manorhamilton Heritage Trail booklet.

Introducing the event, Margaret Connolly, who provided the historical text for the buildings, etc, detailed in the booklet, stated Manorhamilton had a very valuable 400 year built heritage.

She praised all who had worked on the production of the Manorhamilton Tidy Towns Association new booklet and in particular its chairperson, Michael Lonican. The Leitrim Development Company, who along with the Leitrim Local Community Development Committee (LLCDC) provided grant funding for the booklet project, was represented at the launch function by Aisling Cartwright.

Aisling, who stated it, was Leader funding that assisted the booklet’s production, paid tribute to the Manorhamilton Tidy Towns Association and the Manorhamilton & District Historical Society for their roles in bringing about its publication.

Councillor Felim Gurn, Leitrim Local Community Development Committee complimented the Tidy Towns Association on the launch of the Town Trail booklet. Felim acknowledged the presence at the launch function of Gerry McPartland who is a Manorhamilton Business Forum member of the Leitrim Local Community Development Committee.

Councillor Gurn also indicted that hopes are high for the development of a new stretch of the Sligo Leitrim and Northern Counties Railway Greenway from Boggaun to Manorhamilton in the near future.

Members of the Manorhamilton Tidy Towns group at the launch of the Manorhamilton Heritage Trail booklet.

He paid tribute to Leitrim Council’s Heritage Officer, Sarah Malone for her role in the production of the Town Trail booklet. Proinnsíos Ó’Duigneáin, who was the master mind behind the first Manorhamilton Town Trail booklet that was brought out in 1993, said the new booklet, which he was launching, was “a really beautiful production.”

Referring to Manorhamilton’s important built heritage he pointed out such excellent historical buildings as the Market House, St. Clare’s Hall, the Glens Centre, which was a Wesleyan Methodist Church originally, Manorhamilton Workhouse and the Fever Hospital.

Proinnsíos also referred to the plaques that had been erected on the historical buildings and notice boards in conjunction with the new booklet. He praised James Molloy excellent photography of the historical buildings that are included in the booklet.

Concluding his launch remarks, Proinnsíos quoted from the “Manorhamilton Heritage Trail” booklet on its details of the town’s historical Courthouse which states “for almost 400 years courts have been held in Manorhamilton (now taking place in the Glens Centre due to the dilapidated state of the Courthouse building).

Thanks was expressed at the conclusion of the booklet launch event to Maureen Keaney, who was Heritage Trail Co-ordinator; Margaret Connolly for providing the booklet’s historical text; Michael Lonican, Chairperson of Manorhamilton Tidy Towns Association; the Leitrim Local Community Development Committee and the Leitrim Development Company for 75% grant aid; Brian Smyth, Assistant Chief CEO, Leitrim Development Company; the support of the business people of Manorhamilton; the owners of premises that allowed historical plaques to be erected thereon; all contributors to the Tidy Towns Association Churchgate collections; James Molloy photography; Dunne Brothers Castit Historical Plaques, Waterford; Bill Dobson, Graphic Designer; Felim Gurn for the provision of refreshments for launch event; and the Loughan House Staff.

The 18 historical/heritage items listed on the Manorhamilton Heritage Trail Map route are Hamilton’s Castle, Courthouse, Bank of Ireland, The Glens Centre, The Dispensary, Bee Park, St. Clare’s RC Church, Star Forte Site, The Workhouse Site, Sligo, Leitrim & Northern Counties Railway, St. Clare’s Hall, Old Protestant Church and Graveyard, Market House, Gilbert’s Medical Hall, Allied Irish Bank, Biddy’s Bar, Old Methodist Church and Masonic Hall, Jak’s Casino.