Archive Photo of the Week

Flashback: Tops of the Town in Manorhamilton in 1976

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

Flashback: Tops of the town in Manorhamilton in 1976

Manorhamilton Tops of the Town group, winners of the competition which took place in Killeshandra in 1976.

Pictured back row, (l-r): John Hamilton, Nicholas Love, Tomás Ó Duibhir, Patsy McBride, Joe McKiernan, Maria Rooney, Sean McGauran, Dympna Sheehan, Michael McKenna, Tommy McEnroy, Mick O'Connell, Oliver Haslette, Noel Healy, Seamus Cullen.

Middle row, (l-r): Sean Farrell, Rose McPadden, Marie McTiernan, Barbara O'Brien, Myra McGoldrick, Adjudicator; Maire O'Donnell, Mary O'Connell, Marie Gilgunn, Claire Faragher, Fr Barney Doyle.

Front row (l-r): Michael O'Brien, Delia Meehan, Phil Mulligan, Colette O'Hagan, Deirdre Faragher, Terence Faragher, Phyllis McGoldrick, Rena Meehan, Patricia Thornton and Anne O'Connell.

 
Photo courtesy of Barbara O'Brien.