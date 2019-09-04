Archive Photo of the Week
Flashback: Tops of the Town in Manorhamilton in 1976
Manorhamilton Tops of the Town group, winners of the competition which took place in Killeshandra in 1976.
Pictured back row, (l-r): John Hamilton, Nicholas Love, Tomás Ó Duibhir, Patsy McBride, Joe McKiernan, Maria Rooney, Sean McGauran, Dympna Sheehan, Michael McKenna, Tommy McEnroy, Mick O'Connell, Oliver Haslette, Noel Healy, Seamus Cullen.
Middle row, (l-r): Sean Farrell, Rose McPadden, Marie McTiernan, Barbara O'Brien, Myra McGoldrick, Adjudicator; Maire O'Donnell, Mary O'Connell, Marie Gilgunn, Claire Faragher, Fr Barney Doyle.
Front row (l-r): Michael O'Brien, Delia Meehan, Phil Mulligan, Colette O'Hagan, Deirdre Faragher, Terence Faragher, Phyllis McGoldrick, Rena Meehan, Patricia Thornton and Anne O'Connell.
Photo courtesy of Barbara O'Brien.
