Two illegal dumping sites on Dartry mountain now cleared

Leitrim County Council have just finished clearing two illegal dump sites on Dartry Mountain this week.

As part of the Anti Dumping Initiative funding arranged through Connacht Ulster WERLA, Leitrim County Council's Environment Department arranged a cleanup of two illegal dumping sites on Dough Mountain in North Leitrim on September 11.

Dough Mountain is part of the Dough / Thur Mountain Natural Heritage Area (NHA) one of only nine such sites in the county of Leitrim. The area is a beautiful place to hike with stunning views, and it is an important site for many bird species including Hen Harriers, Red Grouse, and Sand Martins.

According to Leitrim county council "While clean up works were ongoing at the second site, a very thoughtful person drove up to Dough Mountain and illegally dumped waste at the first location - which had just been cleared of all waste! This was within an hour of the site being cleared!"

As part of the Anti Dumping Initiative funding Leitrim County Council have also sourced a number of new high spec covert cameras to use in remote illegal dumping sites such as this. Illegal dumpers beware.

Do the right thing, and keep Leitrim Lovely.

Also read: Dromod siblings take on Wild Myeloma Way