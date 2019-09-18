Bumps on Cloonlougher road are 'tearing the bottom' out of cars says Cllr Frank Dolan

Bumps on a section of the Cloonlougher road are 'tearing the bottom' out of cars and pose a serious danger for road users, said Cllr Frank Dolan.

He highlighted problems with the stretch of road near the bridge in North Leitrim noting “the surface of the road is fine but the foundation has given way”.

“People are complaining about tearing the bottoms out of their cars,” he said. North Leitrim district engineer, Marie Mulligan, said that the road will be surveyed and maintenance will be carried out at this location as necessary.