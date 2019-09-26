Halcyon Days at The Glens Centre this weekend

Halcyon Days is a delightful play about friendship, family and love.

Sean is resident in a nursing home when in storms Patricia bringing her own chaos to challenge his quiet world. A funny, combative and charming friendship blossoms as they work out their past and contemplate their future.

It stars Bryan Murray (Fair City, Bread, Irish RM) and Una Crawford (Fair City), both veterans of stage and screen in this new re-telling of Kinahan’s celebrated comedy.



Written by Deirdre Kinahan of smash hit comedy The Unmanageable Sisters and Moment and Melody…It promises to be a funny, charming and touching night at the theatre.



The high degree of humour with which Kinahan invests the script ensures there are many smiles without taking away from the reality of the incumbents’ infirmities. This two hander is a little gem and one of Kinahan’s finest works. This new production does justice to her fine script and illuminates the many tender sadnesses of old age.

Enjoy this play at The Glens Centre on Saturday, September 28 at 8pm.

