Live performance video event in Manorhamilton

Somatic Distortion is a unique two day performance art event taking place in Manorhamilton this Friday and Saturday, October 4 and 5.



Featuring a prodigious list of Irish based artists like Alastair MacLennan, Brian Connolly and James King, the gathering also includes international artists from Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, as well as video contributions from Meredith Monk, Stuart Brisley, Andre Stitt, Nigel Rolfe, Boris Neislony, Kim Gurney and Bruce Nauman’s iconic work Art Make-Up (1967).

Curated by Sandra Corrigan-Breathnach in collaboration with the Leitrim Sculpture Centre and The Glens Centre this extraordinary initiative will consist of live performances, a key note speech by artist Fergus Byrne entitled A History of Performance Art - Trns Global Threads followed by Artist Talks and a Q&A.



Taking place in the heritage town of Manorhamilton, this is a rare occasion that will bring together some of the leading lights of an artistic genre that is fascinating, yet mysterious to most.

All events are free and take place in both venues this event is funded by the Arts Council and Leitrim Co. Council.

The events being at 6.30pm on Saturday and from 12 noon on Sunday.



For further information and the schedule of events please visit: theglenscentre.com and leitrimsculpturecentre.ie

