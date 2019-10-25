Égise Chluainín in Manorhamilton this bank holiday weekend

Éigse Chluainín is running in Manorhamilton from Friday, October 25 - Sunday October 27.

Enjoy a host of events which includes books, cooking, music and drama.



An Sliabh Dubh willb e launched on Friday at 6pm in Osta W8, written by a relative of Sean MacDiarmada's about what became of the McDiarmada family.



Scríbhneoirí Cois Teorann will be launched on Saturday at 6pm in Osta W8 by writers from Lower Connacht and West Ulster.

An Bradán Feasa on Friday at 4pm will see Ruairí ÓManchán cook up wild Irish cuisine at Osta W8.

Arán agus Im celebrates language, land and food in Osta W8 on Saturday at 4pm.

Cabaret Chluainín le Máirtin Mac Con Iomaire, Grooveline, Accabella ague Sive will perform on Sunday October 27 in The Glens Centre at 8pm.



In drama, Medea le Splódar will perform in The Glens Centre on Saturday at 8pm.

Medea is one of the great Greek tragedies, with jealousy, lust, shame, anger and murder as themes. Written by Euripiedes 1,500 years ago, it has continued to be performed to this day.

This is the first professional production as Gaeilge.



Don't miss the Pop Up Gaeltacht from 9pm in Heraghtys on Friday.

People always say they can speak Irish better with a couple of pints on them, so come along, bring a friend or five and so long as you want to speak Irish you’ll be more than welcome. Music from 9.30pm.



Tickets for all events can be booked via www.theglenscentre.com or (071) 9855833.

