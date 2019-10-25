Sustainable Samhain at the Organic Centre Rossinver

The Organic Centre is hosting a family friendly Halloween Day, this Bank Holiday Monday, October 28 from 12-4pm.

The free event recreates a more traditional and green Halloween experience, and will include turnip and pumpkin carving, ghost stories and traditional games, arts and crafts, along with the delights of traditional Halloween food. Children can also keep an eye out for the Puca on the Organic Centre grounds too.

The day will be some upcycling inspiration for parents and children as well as an opportunity for costume swapping making it a greener Samhain experience and a move back to Halloween's more humble Irish roots.



According to a United Nations study, the fashion industry is responsible for about 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions, 20% of all waste water, and consumes a disproportionate amount of energy in its industry.

In that context Dervilla Keegan with the centre explains: "Halloween is one of the most commercial times of the year with pressure to buy on many parents and add to fast fashion contributing to our climate crises."

She continues: "We are calling on families to enjoy the beauty and colour of the Autumn season in our natural surroundings. If you have Halloween costumes that you want to donate or perhaps you need a costume/costume drop yours with us before hand or on the day."

The Samhain events runs from midday to 4pm at the Organic Centre in Rossinver.

