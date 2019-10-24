Splódar's Gaeilge Greek tragedy set for Manorhamilton performance

The Glens Centre based Splódar Theatre Company, which specialises in the production of plays in the Irish Language, is about break new ground with a first ever production of the Greek Tragedy Medea as Gaeilge, which it is set to stage in a number of venues countrywide.

Regarding this special drama presentation Splódar Theatre Company’s Sheila O’Keefe says it is “a first for the Greek Tragedy Medea to be translated into Irish (and it is) a first for a new dance to be created for the play, (as well as) a first for a new piece of music to be composed for the play. And all this talent is home grown.”

Audiences can see Splódar’s new production of the Greek Tragedy, Medea as Gaeilge at An Taidhbhearc, Galway on this Friday, 25 October; The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton, on this Saturday 26 October, Amharclann Gaoith Dobhair Theatre Donegal on Sunday, 27 October, Cultúrlann McAdam Ó’Fiaich Belfast on Wednesday, 6 November and The Factory Space, Sligo on Friday 8 November.

Outlining other interesting aspects this historic Greek Tragedy presentation, Medea production Sheila explains that “hot on foot of Michelle Bell School of Dance successes in international competitions at The Royal Shakespeare Company in England these talented young dancers now join Splódar Theatre Company, The Glens Centre Manorhamilton in an exciting new collaboration.

“Local director Prin Duignan has translated the Greek Tragedy, Medea into Irish. The play goes on tour shortly, starring Tara Breathnach as Medea. Musician, Ailie Blunnie, originally from Carrick-on-Shannon has composed a specially commissioned piece of music for a dance and it is produced by Darragh Dukes.

“Ballet teacher, Michelle Bell has devised a new dance to Ailie’s music.

"The fourteen young dancers will join the Splódar cast of nine on tour. They will perform two dances as part of the Medea production.

“Congratulations to all concerned and best of luck for the tour” Ms. O’Keefe says in conclusion as Splódar’s unique goes on tour.