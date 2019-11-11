No money in Leitrim budget to extend civic amenity site opening hours
The civic amenity site in Mohill
Leitrim County Council will not be extending opening hours at the county's two civic amenity sites as there is no funding available in the 2020 budget to do so.
Cllr Paddy O'Rourke asked that the current opening hours be extended noting that there was a clear need to do so.
However he was told that there was "no provision" to extend opening hours in the new Budget.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on