Manorhamilton ICA are holding a fundraising cake sale this Sunday, November 24
Don't miss the cake sale this Sunday in Manorhamilton
The newly formed Manorhamilton branch of the Irish Countrywomen's Association (ICA), is holding a fundraising cake sale on Sunday, November 24.
The sale will be held at St Clare's Church and all are welcome to come along and buy some treats.
All funds raised will go towards the newly formed ICA branch.
Donations of cakes are also welcome before mass.
The cake sale is expected to get underway at around 12.15pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on