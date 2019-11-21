One Act Drama Festival in Manorhamilton

The Glens Centre are celebrating their 25th year of the One Act Drama Festival at the Glens Centre in Manorhamilton.

Over the 25 years, 220 plays have been performed, including many All Ireland winners such as the 2018 winners of the confined All Ireland, Gunpowder Productions from Ballincollig, Cork.

Only five confined groups reach the All Ireland each year and in 2018, three of the five that reached the All Ireland performed in Manorhamilton.

Two out the three New Playright Award Nominees 2018 had their plays performed at last year's festival, Liz O'Hanlon and Mark Wyeatex.

Every year the festival endeavours to engage the best adjudicators possible.

Around 20 out of their 23 adjudicators have adjudicated both All Irelands and internationally. This year is no exception as we have engaged Martin Maguire who is making a return visit to The Glens.



It kicks off this Friday night with Bakstage Theatre - still life, Carlow Little Theatre Group - AHHHH Lad and Millrace Drama Group - Thirst.



On Saturday, November 23 Wilde River Drama Group perform Hue and Cry, Gunpowder Productions take on Dancing at Lunacy, Bailieboro Drama Group present The Shape as well as Clann Machua with Birds of a Feather.



On Sunday Balally Players show Waiting for You, Corn Mill Theatre Group play The Aftermath and Roscommon Drama Group perform 27 Wagons full of Cotton.

For all booking enquiries call (071) 9855833 or visit www.theglenscentre.com

