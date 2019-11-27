Man was 'out of control' when he robbed Manorhamilton filling station

A Sligo man apologised and admitted to being “out of control” when he robbed Applegreen Petrol Station in Manorhamilton on November 17.



Christopher Gorman, 63 St Joseph’s Terrace, Sligo is charged with robbing Applegreen Petrol Station N16, Manorhamilton and taking €1220 on November 17, 2019.

He is also charged with trespass at the Southern Hotel, Knappagh Road, Sligo on November 18, 2019.



Mr Gorman appeared in Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week, he was remanded in custody to appear in Harristown District Court on Friday, November 22 where he was remanded to Harristown again on December 6.



Judge Kevin Kilrane at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court heard on November 17 at approx 6.30pm the defendant “threatened staff, told them he had a gun and would shoot unless the attendant handed over the cash.”

The staff tried to prevent him taking the cash but he did manage to take €1220.

The next day at 4am he removed a cash box from the Southern Hotel in Sligo.



Solicitor John Anderson submitted an application for bail which was refused.



Mr Gorman told the court he apologised for what he did and it was “the last thing I wanted to do.”

He explained that he wanted to get money for his medication, he said he was “out of control.”

He said he first looked for legal prescribed drugs on the street but then turned to cocaine “I was desperate, I remember little after that.

In relation to the trespass charge at the hotel he outlined “A kind man let me in because it was cold ... I betrayed his trust, I am ashamed of myself.”

He asked the judge to send him to a monastery because he wants to become a priest. “I will abide by all rules, I want to devote my life to God and Jesus.”



Judge Kilrane said he had been given a chance and offered bail when he re-offended.

The judge said “promises made today were made before.”