Don't miss 'The Unlikely Hero: A Christmas Story' at The Glens Centre

The Unlikely Hero: A Christmas Story plays in The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton this weekend Friday, December 13 and Saturday 14.

MJ thinks he is dreaming when his toys wake him up to tell him that his little brother, Tommy (who wandered into the woods alone to look for the perfect Christmas) was kidnapped by the Fearr Dorcha and carried off to Tir na nOg.

Once deep in the forest, MJ comes to realise that Tir na nOg is a very real, very magical and very dangerous place.

Actors during rehearsals in The Glens Centre

With his unlikely companions, a magical map and a packet of marshmallows he is sent on a whirlwind adventure with talking rabbits, meddling Merrows, dancing puppets, Rat Soldiers and a captivating Fairy Queen to save his little brother and bring him home in time for Christmas.

This is a community based collaboration with The Glens Centre and the award-winning The Rabbit's Riot Theatre Company featuring a cast of 25 young people under the age of 18 and featuring the amazing Kathleen Tahaney's Dancers!

Book your tickets today. A family ticket (two adults and two children) is €39. Adult tickets are €15/12 and children tickets are €8.

The show starts at 8pm on Friday, December 13 and will perform at 3pm and 8pm on Saturday, December 14.

Booking for tickets on (071) 9855833 or visit www.theglenscentre.com