Leitrim County Council announce details of Christmas tree recycling

Countless hours have been spent erecting and decorating Christmas trees but for those of you who like to be very prepared, details have been announced of how to dispose of your tree when the festive season comes to an end.

Leitrim County Council have announced details of their Christmas tree recycling services that will be available in Manorhamilton and Mohill in January.

Christmas tree recycling will be available at the Civic Amenity Centres in Manorhamilton and Mohill on the following dates only: January 3; January 4; January 10; January 11; January 17 and January 18.

Leitrim County Council ask that members of the public do not leave trees outside the gates when the centres are closed.

For further information visit the Leitrim County Council website.