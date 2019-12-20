Paul Kelly and Mick Flavin set for special Christmas performance in Glenfarne's Ballroom of Romance

Paul Kelly and his band with special guest Mick Flavin will be on stage in Glenfarne’s famous Rainbow Ballroom of Romance on St. Stephen’s night, December 26 when dancing will take place from 11pm to 1am, while the Ballroom doors will open for the dance at 10pm.

A Fundraising Walk will take place through Glenfarne Forest on St. Stephen’s Day; leaving from the Rainbow Ballroom at 12pm.

All proceeds from the Fundraising Walk will be in aid of development of amenities at Glenfarne Forest and Lake. Everyone is welcome.