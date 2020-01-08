Big crowds descend on Manorhamilton for Tommy Heraghty Memorial Tractor Run

The tenth annual New Year’s Manorhamilton IFA tractor run, which was this year renamed the Tommy Heraghty Memorial Tractor Run in honour of one of its founding members, namely, the late Tommy Heraghty, was an outstanding success.

Weather conditions on New Year’s Day were excellent for the tractor run, perhaps the best ever experienced since the first ever tractor run took place on New Year’s Day 2011.

Many people also came along to the tractor run stating point at Manorhamilton Mart to make their contributions for the two charities for which the tractor run was being promoted this year, namely the St. Clare’s Church Graveyard Fund and the Manorhamilton Parish Church Graveyard Maintenance Fund.

The response from the local farming community and from all local tractors owners was fantastic with increased numbers all round participating. Many others came along on the day to support the event from infants in prams to others, who were well past the four score and ten age category.

There was a little bit of election fever in evidence at the tractor run too. Even though no date has yet been announced for the forthcoming general election, there were a number of candidates and local County Councillors, including some current Oireachtas members, in the attendance at Manorhamilton Mart prior to the tractor run’s commencement.