Spud’acular annual Potato Day at Organic Centre in Leitrim

Join the Organic Centre in Rossinver on their annual Potato Day on Sunday, March 8 from 12-4pm for a celebration of the humble spud.

The occasion is always a firm family favourite in the calendar year.

There’s a growing programme of activities in this free event with representatives from the Loy Association of Ireland giving demonstrations on the old tradition of turning the sod for potato growing and other talks and tours of the centre. Included in the line up is 'expert of all things' potato, award winner David Langford.

He will be speaking about growing potatoes from True Potato Seeds, along with some of the work he is currently involved in, including bringing 200 variations of heritage potato back to the gardens of Lissadell in Sligo.

History in the making!

A vast array of seed potatoes will be on display to buy and many other gardening and eco produce from the centre's shop.

Get a chance to visit the zero waste section on your visit as the Organic Centre does its bit to reduce waste reflecting the times we live in.

There will be something for everybody in the family with children’s workshops and games facilitated by resident children’s play group, ‘Green Shoots’, including the ever popular creating your own potato man and woman.

Children can learn how to make their own potato prints too!

The Centre will have all things potato on the menu of the Grass Roof café from savoury potato cakes and even a potato theme in their deserts.

So on Sunday, March 8, Potato Day 2020 is set to be another ‘spud’acular affair.