New date announced for St Patrick's Day parade in Manorhamilton

Following the announcement on Monday that all St Patrick's Day parades nationwide are to be cancelled, the organisers of Manorhamilton's parade have rescheduled their event with the parade now set to take place on Sunday, July 19.

The new date will coincide with the opening day of the International Wild Rose Festival in Manorhamilton.

The theme ‘Cycle Recycle’ will continue, so all your hard work on floats can still be displayed.

