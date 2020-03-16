AGM of Glenfarne/Glenboy Group Water Scheme has been postponed

In view of the increasing public concern over the spread of COVID-19, the Management Committee of Glenboy/Glenfarne Group Water Scheme (GWS) has decided to postpone its forthcoming AGM (set for March 31, 2020 in the Rainbow Ballroom of Romance) until further notice.

Glenboy/Glenfarne GWS will, as always, continue to supply members with a safe and reliable water supply. Members with non-domestic connections (mostly agricultural) are reminded that the annual fixed charge falls due from 1st April. To contact Secretary: email glenboy.glenfarne.waterscheme@ gmail.com or ring 0831131169