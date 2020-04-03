St Patrick’s Day parade on July 19 in Leitrim

The postponed Manorhamilton St Patrick’s Day parade is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 19 which will be the opening day of the 2020 International Manorhamilton Wild Rose Festival.

In a statement on the cancellation of the St Patrick’s Day parade some two and a half weeks ago, the North Leitrim town’s parade organisers explain “it is with regret that the Manorhamilton St Patrick’s Day parade committee had to decide to postpone this year’s annual parade.

“The parade committee would like to thank the committee members and all the parade entrants, which had started work on this year’s parade and appreciate that a lot of effort and time has gone into getting ready.

However, the health and well being of our community is the first priority and having reviewed the guidelines from the HSE and the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19, the committee feel it was appropriate to postpone.”

The St Patrick’s Day parade committee statement also added the “event will take place on Sunday, July 19 which is the opening day of the International Wild Rose Festival in Manorhamilton.

“The theme ‘Cycle Recycle’ will continue, so all your hard work on floats can still be displayed. We look forward to seeing you all then.”