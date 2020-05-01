Anger after illegal dumping discovered in North Leitrim beauty spot

Despite the fact that there are bring bank and kerbside collection services still operating, and despite the fact that some refuse collection centres remain open, there are people opting to dump rubbish in scenic areas instead of disposing of it properly.

The latest incident to come to light has occurred in the scenic forest area near Glenfarne village in North Leitrim.



One reader out for a walk in the area recently uncovered rubbish littered in one area and took photos of dumping.

Leitrim County Council has warned that all incidents of illegal dumping will be investigated and court proceedings can ensue with sizeable fines and possible custodial sentences if you are found guilty of an offence.



If you notice any illegal dumping in your area please report it to Leitrim County Council's Environment Section via email: environment@ leitrimcoco.ie, or by phone 1890 205 205.

Bring Bank facilities

There are also a number of bring bank facilities located in towns and villages around the county.

They provide the opportunity to recycle glass - clear, green and brown; aluminium cans and, in some locations, also clothes.

Please remember to wash recycling items before placing them in the bins provided and to remove all containers not for recycling with you.