Manorhamilton Tennis Club delighted to be back on the courts

Phase 1 of the remap to reopening saw the welcome return of tennis to the courts in Manorhamilton.

Mary McMorrow of Manorhamilton Tennis Club said, "It really does feel great to get back on court and try a different form of exercise, while adhering to all the protocols.

Katie and Bernie McManus

"The first weeks of a new return is always a challenge but everyone is working well with the restrictions and adhering to them with ease, and getting a good workout, while getting creative with their personalised tennis ball designs.

John Fallon and Conor Maguire

"We are open to new members who are always welcome and we welcome past tennis students (over 18’s) and any returning tennis players who might be at a loose end to join a night of their choice, with beginners/improvers night on Mondays, the ladies night on a Tuesday, men’s night on Wednesday and mixed night is Friday.

"All games for the moment are singles, and players must be a member of the club to play any social or organized games.

Hopefully Phase 2 will allow more freedom to play doubles."

Sean O'Reilly, Anna MacLeod and Brendan Murray taking in the action.

Membership for a Family is €90, Adult €55, Student (over 18’s) €20

Contact details for the organized nights are as follows:

Monday beginners/improvers: Karen 0871344622 and Clare 0879686085;

Ladies night Tuesdays: Mary 0879862880;

Men’s night Wednesdays: John 0868136455;

Mixed night Friday: Sean 0879984439.

All of the above committee members will be able to help you out with membership and protocols regarding regulations for Covid-19.