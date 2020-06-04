Third place awards for Leitrim students

On Wednesday last, May 27, at 3pm, for the first time since the Student Enterprise Programme (SEP) began in 2003, the national finals took place online, delivered by YouTube Live Streaming Podcast. Originally scheduled for Croke Park Conference Centre on the May 1, the winners of the Local Enterprise Office run awards were announced virtually on the Student Enterprise Programmes Facebook and YouTube channels.

The new competition in the SEP, ‘My Entrepreneurial Journey’ saw first year student Aoife Ryan from Lough Allen College, Drumkeerin, take third place with her ‘Damhsa Le Cheile’ submission, carefully guided by her teacher, Laura Creavan.

Aoife Ryan from Lough Allen College, Drumkeerin who was third in the ‘My Entrepreneurial Journey’ competition and her teacher Ms Laura Creaven who mentored Aoife throughout the year (photos taken pre Covid-19)

In the Intermediate Category, third place went to 'Book Worms' from St Clare's Comprehensive School in Manorhamilton under the tutelage of Business Teacher Ms Claire Gallagher.

Book Worms, founded by Ellie McMorrow and Aine McLoughlin in the 2019/20 school year, are a student enterprise company selling delightfully presented book place holders, to make reading and keeping your place in your book as easy as possible.

These young entrepreneurs had to come up with their own idea for business, research and prototype their product and packaging, and with favourable trials under their belt, went into full production and sales just before Christmas 2019.

Carmel Coll, the Local Enterprise Office Business Advisor who is in charge of the SEP locally, had this to say after the announcement: “Congratulations to Aoife Ryan and her teacher Ms. Laura Creavan, from Lough Allen College in Drumkeerin on her National Award.

"And congratulations as well to Elle McMorrow and Aine McLoughlin along with their teacher Ms Claire Gallagher from St Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton, on their Intermediate National Award. To win any prize in the National Student Enterprise Programme (SEP) competition with over 20,000 participants is a wonderful achievement. And bringing two awards home to Leitrim this year is especially exciting! We are delighted to have Leitrim represented on the national stage by these talented young entrepreneurs."