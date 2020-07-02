Leitrim County Council considering the provision of hotdesks in new Manorhamilton office

Leitrim County Council is 'considering' the provision of a number of 'hotdesks' in the new Manorhamilton council offices to enable staff living in North Leitrim to work remotely.

Cllr Sean McDermott raised the possibility of allowing staff living in North Leitrim to work from the new Manorhamilton offices, especially in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the arrangement may be possible to suit staff a few days a week and would be very suitable at this time.

Cllr McDermott said that it would also be a good idea going forward as winter weather conditions come into effect.

He asked for an update on the provision of the new offices in Manorhamilton and was told it was at legal contract stage at the moment.

It was noted that the council is considering the provision of a number of hotdesks in the new offices to facilitate staff who live in North Leitrim.

All members of Manorhamilton Municipal District supported the motion.