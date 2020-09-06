Put Leitrim monuments on the map with your photos

Did you develop an interest in photography during the past lockdown? Did you photograph everything in your 2km?

Ireland's Wiki Loves Monuments competitiohn is now open and is looking for pictures of a host of Leitrim monuments from bridges, to churches to canal locks and much more.

This stunning picture of the Cavan Burren by Oliver Gargan this week won a prize in Ireland’s first Wiki Loves Earth competition.

Wiki Loves Monuments is an annual international photographic event which takes place every September around the world. The competition aims to bring together people who value their local historic environment, calling on amateur and professional photographers alike to capture images of the world’s historic monuments. Ireland’s list is compiled from sites that are either publicly owned or are available to visit, and are listed by either the National Monuments Service and the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage. Visit the interactive map to see all 6000+ eligible monuments here.

The photos are then shared under a free licence via Wikimedia Commons, a free media repository which along with other things provides most of the images for Wikipedia.

Deadline is September 30. Entries can be images taken specially for the competition, or photographs you have taken in the past.

Winners will be notified by email and announced on this website, on Facebook, Twitter and the Wikimedia Community Ireland mailing list.

Prizes:

1st Prize: €250 Amazon voucher

2nd Prize: €125 Amazon voucher

3rd Prize: €75 Amazon voucher

Highly Commended: €40 Amazon voucher

In 2020, we will also award 5 special prizes:

Most challenging or obscure monument photograph uploaded for the first time: €25 Amazon voucher

In each province, for photograph of a monument previously missing from Commons: €25 Amazon voucher each

Log onto: http://wikimedia.ie/programme/wiki-loves-monuments-2017/