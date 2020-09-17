Dumped household rubbish in Newtownmanor

A man who dumped bags of general household rubbish in Newtownmanor pleaded guilty at last week's sitting of Manorhamilton District Court.

Jacob Ripley, Magurk, Leckaun, Newtownmanor, Co Leitrim committed the offence on January 8, 2020 at Corrycullen, Newtownmanor.

Laura McEnroe, Waste Enforcement Officer, Leitrim County Council, told the court that following a complaint they investigated the site and found a substantial volume of waste in an upland area with a lot of forestry.

She said six or seven bags of rubbish were dumped and had caused a nuisance. Costs involved in bringing the prosecution amounted to €915, the court was told.

Mr Ripley, who is doing a FAS welding course in Letterkenny, said he was very silly to do it and was stuck for money at the time.

He said that he has since gone to the site and cleaned it all up and took the rubbish to the dump. He produced a receipt for same in court and photos of the cleaned up site.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said that in view of the plea and that the site has been cleaned up, he would adjourn the case until October 14 for Mr Ripley to pay €300 towards the county council's costs.

If that is done, he indicated he will strike out the case. If not, then he will impose a conviction, a fine and the full order of €915 in costs.