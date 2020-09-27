The Glens is back with a new concert

The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton is delighted to host its first concert since lockdown, on October 1st at 8pm.

All Covid guidelines will be adhered to.

The Banbha Quartet is a new string quartet made up of four gifted and experienced chamber musicians.

They present what is believed to be the first of the Op.18 quartets to have been written, the gentle and subtle No.3 in D major, together with the first of the three Op.59 quartets commissioned in 1806 by prince Andrey Razumovsky, the Russian ambassador to Vienna. Although only six years separate these works, the F major Op.59, No.1 is on a much vaster scale and depicts a truly epic musical landscape

Banbha Quartet is made up of: Lidia Jewloszewicz-Clarke, Maria Ryan, Robin Panter and Aoife Burke.

Tickets are on sale ONLY at 071-9855833.

Also read:Leitrim shop owner scoops the Éire Lottery jackpot