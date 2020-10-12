Water mains replacement works set to start in Manorhamilton today

Irish Water, working in partnership with Leitrim County Council, is replacing problematic water mains in Manorhamilton.

The mains that are being replaced are located at McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton. The works, which are scheduled to start this week, will be completed in November. Farran’s Construction Ltd are contracted to carry out the work on behalf of Irish Water.

The works involve the decommissioning of approximately 250m of old back yard water mains. Approximately 200m of new water mains will be constructed, and 34 new service connections will be installed from the new water main to each customer’s property.

The new water mains will be made with modern high-density polyethylene (plastic) pipes to ensure a safer, more reliable supply of water to customers in the area.

Commenting on the project Declan Cawley, Irish Water said: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, there will be some short-term local road closures and traffic management in place during delivery. The community will be notified of this in advance. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient, and crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause. We would like to thank customers in advance for their cooperation and patience while we complete this essential work.”

Customers can phone Irish Water on 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.