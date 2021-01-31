Leitrim councillor raises concern over increase in garda checkpoints along the border with Northern Ireland

While welcoming the increased visibility of gardai in recent months, Cllr Padraig Fallon said that he had concerns about checkpoints near the border between Co Fermanagh and Co Leitrim.

Addressing the January meeting of Manorhamilton Municipal District, the Sinn Féin councillor said he had received “contacts from a number of individuals living in areas adjacent to Fermanagh. These individuals would have in the past travelled across county boundaries for farming purposes and work purposes as well as to visit family and extended family,” he said.

“The main concern here is that this presence and checkpoints appeared to significantly increase from the moment that Brexit came into effect.”

He asked that the Municipal District write to the Garda Commissioner “asking what plans, policies are in place relating to Garda visibility, checkpoints along our boundary with Fermanagh.

“Over the last weeks I am told there have been numerous checkpoints, every effort must be made to ensure that existing free flow of traffic and movement of residents is not hampered,” he said.

The Sinn Féin councillor said more clarity is needed.

His motion received unanimous support.