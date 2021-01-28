Leitrim County Council cannot resurface the car park and road leading to North Leitrim church

Leitrim County Council cannot resurface the car park and road leading to it at Mullies Church near Manorhamilton because it is private property belonging to the parish.

Cllr Frank Dolan had asked that the work be carried out by the local authority noting that a recent funeral in the church had prompted a number of complaints from people trying to access the car park.

District engineer, Marie Mulligan, acknowledged that the car park and road “need attention” but ‘pointed out that these belong to the church.

“They are not public roads as such and as a result we cannot carry out works here,” she told the January meeting of Manorhamilton Municipal District.

Cllr Dolan said he had “thought as much” and had conveyed a similar message to people who had raised the issue with him.

Ms Mulligan suggested the church could apply for funding, perhaps under the Burial Grounds Scheme, to refurbish the car park and road.

“I will have a look at the policy and see if this is possible,” she said.

Cllr Dolan said he would have further discussions with the District Engineer on this matter to see what could be done.