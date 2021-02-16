Leitrim County Council say there are no plans to close Manorhamilton civic amenity site

Leitrim County Council has stressed that it has "no plans" to close the Manorhamilton Civic Amenity site.

At this week's Manorhamilton Municipal District meeting, Cllr Frank Dolan asked for clarity on the future of the site noting that there were rumours about a permanent closure.

He was told that not only are there no plans to close this facility, Manorhamilton Civic Amenity Site and a similar site in Mohill have remained open during the current lockdown "as Government guidance considers the operation of such facilities to represent an essential service.

The Council stressed there are no plans to close this facility and no truth to any rumours that such action is being considered.