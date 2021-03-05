Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, March 6, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Pauline Keyes (née Earley), Finglas East, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Keyes (née Earley), Pauline (late of Finglas East and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) – March 4th, 2021 (peacefully) at Care Choice Nursing Home, Finglas. Beloved wife of Jim and loving mother of Deborah and Sharon. Very sadly missed by her loving family, her sons-in-law John and James, grandchildren Ornagh, Naoise and Isobel, her brother Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. For live-streaming on Monday at 10 o’clock, please visit the link:http://stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html

Martin (Marty) Roche, Ardcarne, Boyle, Roscommon



Martin (Marty) Roche, Ardcarne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, March 4th 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital, previously in the devoted care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Ita and nephew Kael. Marty will be sadly missed by his brothers Tommie, Pat-Joe (Dublin) and Jimmy (Australia), sisters-in-law Noreen, Kathleen and Sheena, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Church, Cootehall on Sunday morning (March 7th) at 11.30 a.m. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://churchtv.ie/cootehall.html.

Anna May Mc Cabe (née Ó Reilly), Greenville, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Anna May Mc Cabe (nee O'Reilly), Greenville, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. March 5th 2021 peacefully at the residence of her daughter & son-in-law Anna & Martin Conroy. Predeceased by her husband James. Beloved mother of Gerard, Seamus, Teresa, Tony, Anna & Olivia. Deeply regretted by loving family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, adored grandmother & great grandmother, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Removal on Sunday morning arriving at St. Dallan's Church, Kildallan for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Kildallan Cemetery.

Agnes Towey (née Duffy), Cloonlarin, Doocastle, Ballymote, Sligo / Charlestown, Mayo



The death has occurred of Agnes Towey (née Duffy), Cloonlarin, Doocastle, Ballymote, Co. Sligo. Agnes died peacefully on 4th March 2021 in her 100th year at St. Anne's Nursing Home, Charlestown, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Patrick and son John. Agnes will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Ann, Tom, Mary and Malachy, daughters-in-law Agnes, Eileen and Joan, son-in-law Mairtín, her adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. In keeping with current Government guidelines on public gatherings, Agnes' Funeral will be strictly private to family only please. A private Mass of the Resurrection will take place at St. Joseph's Church, Rooskey on Saturday, March 6th, at 12 o'clock followed by burial in Carracastle Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the link: https://facebook.com/HorkanFuneralDirectors.

Nancy Walsh (née Brady), Knockbrett, Fethard, Tipperary / Arva, Cavan



Nancy Walsh (neé Brady), Knockbrett, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, and formerly of Cortober, Arva, Co. Cavan, March 4th, 2021. Nancy passed peacefully in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Tony, Larry, Fr Joe and Annette. Nancy will be sadly missed by her brothers and sister, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, cherished grandchildren Donna, Shane, Laura, Conor, Kevin, Ava, four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private Requiem Mass and burial will take place in St Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass. This may be viewed online on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, at 11.30am on Churchcamlive.ie/Moyglass.

Alice Josephine (Josie) McCrudden (née Harte), Arklow, Wicklow / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim / Mullingar, Westmeath



Alice Josephine (Josie) McCrudden (Née Harte) – Coolgreaney Park, Arklow, Co. Wicklow and formerly Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim - (peacefully) on 3 March 2021 at the home of her daughter Marie in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late Michael (Mick) (retired An Garda Síochána) and loving mother of Denis, Gerard, Marie, Enda, Michele and Sinéad. She will be sadly missed by her sons and daughters, their spouses and partners Gemma, Matsy, Bernadette and Padraig, her adored grandchildren Tristan, Fiacha, Micheál, Aidan, Ciarain, Caoimhe, Cillian and Cathal, great-grandson James, sister Clare, extended family, neighbours, relatives and many friends. In line with current Government guidelines, a private family funeral and cremation will take place and a celebration of Josie’s life will take place at a later date in Arklow. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the live webcam on Saturday at 10am on www.mullingarparish.ie. y.

Patrick (Pat) Maguire, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Maguire, Chicago, USA and formerly of Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, March 1st 2021 peacefully in Chicago surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his late wife Patricia A Craig and his parents Patrick and Lena Maguire. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving children; Patrick and Melissa, son in law Nick, daughter in law Kelley, his adored grandchildren Aniston, Gavin, Teagan and Devin, his sisters; Maureen Foley (Chicago), Evelyn McKeon (Cloone Village), brother; Michael sister-in-law; Madge (Cavan), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and friends. Pat's funeral will take place in Chicago on Saturday, 6th March. A celebration of his life will take place in St Mary's Church, Cloone at a later stage.

Pauline Keyes (née Earley), Finglas East, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Keyes (née Earley), Pauline (late of Finglas East and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) – March 4th, 2021 (peacefully) at Care Choice Nursing Home, Finglas. Beloved wife of Jim and loving mother of Deborah and Sharon. Very sadly missed by her loving family, her sons-in-law John and James, grandchildren Ornagh, Naoise and Isobel, her brother Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. For live-streaming on Monday at 10am please visit the following link: http://stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html



May they all Rest in Peace