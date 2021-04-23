Chandler twins get creative with their homework

Two creative Dromahair brothers have been busy coming up with new ways to submit their homework during this lockdown.

When asked about this Morgan Chandler said “we couldn’t go to school but we still had homework to do, and Flynn (my brother) wasn’t keen on writing everyday so, with the help of our parents (Caroline and Jason Chandler) we made video reports. Mrs. Fox loved our weather report so much that we made more every week.”

Eight year old identical twins, Morgan and Flynn Chandler have been very busy during this lockdown creating videos for their You Tube channel ‘The Bros Leitrim.’

They have been viewed by hundreds of people around the world and the boys are loving this new adventure, so much so that they decided to partake in a live Readathon.

“Mammy signed us up for ‘Squeeze In A Read’ and we pledged to read for three hours. – we managed just over two hours. On the day we built a reading den with lots of our books, our bookshelves and some of our teddy’s joined in the fun too. We took turns reading our books and lots of people were watching us online.”

The Chandler twins have a huge love of books. This has been encouraged by their parents who love reading themselves and read to the boys every night.

This year’s ‘‘Squeeze In A Read’’ was on Thursday, February 25 – a national day to celebrate reading. It is a public libraries initiative in which all Leitrim Libraries participated where people of all ages were invited to get reading.

Even though The Bros didn’t last for the full 3 hours they were delighted to partake on the day and afterwards they promoted their Readathon Fundraiser to raise money to buy books for Manorhamilton Schools – St. Clare’s Primary School (their own school), Gaelscoil Chluainín, The Masterson National School National School and Manorhamilton Childcare Crèche.

Their fundraising initiative has raised an amazing €416 to date, thanks to the support and generosity of many people.

“The money we have raised will be used to buy books for all the boys and girls, so they can enjoy reading as much as we do. You can never have enough books.”