Northern drivers not heeding speed limits

A call for safety measures at Ballaghameehan NS, Rossinver saw some blame placed on Northern Ireland drivers for not “heeding speed limits.”



Cllr Sean McDermott asked for extra safety measures around the school to help drivers slow down as they approach.

He said “northern drivers can put the shoe down” on this stretch of road, which is close to the border.

He also said northern drivers are “not heeding speed limits.”

Cllr Felim Gurn agreed with him.



Kinlough Cllr Justin Warnock however said the blame should not be laid at northern drivers and told the members to refrain from “blaming our brethren.”

Leitrim County Council said Ballaghameehan NS was in a 50kph zone with flashing lights and signs on either side of the school. They said instances of speeding should be reported to Gardai.

